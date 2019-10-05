IN FOCUS: National Hispanic Heritage Month, Amate a Ti Misma Event, Real Men Wear Pink, Philadanco

We start with Karina Puente, a visual artist and owner of Karina Puente Arts International. Her art installation “Look Up! Look In” is at The Kimmel Center.

She is joined by the Kimmel Center’s Producing Artistic Director, Jay Wahl. The free, 3-month art exhibition features works from multiple Mexican artists, running through November 17. The purpose of the celebratory month is to recognize the contributions and vital presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States and observe their heritage and tremendous contributions.

Then, we turn to Dr. Generosa Grana, the Medical Director of the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Grana is joined by Vanessa Jones, who will be sharing her story as a breast cancer survivor. They discuss their breast cancer screening campaign known as Amate a Ti Misma, which translates to “Love yourself.”

Next, we continue the discussion about breast cancer awareness with 2019 Real Men Wear Pink Candidates Mike Ballas and Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla who are with us. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, but men can also be diagnosed too. Real Men Wear Pink is an initiative to help raise funds and awareness about the disease. Mike Ballas, the Global CEO of Axiom, was the 2018 Greater Philadelphia top fundraiser. Dr. Bonilla is the Vice Chairman of the Department of Medical Oncology, CTCA and speaks to the campaign on a personal and medical level. The two are hosting a fundraiser together on October 10th in recognition of National Real Men Wear Pink Day.

In our final segment, we share information about the Philadanco Dance Company’s 50th anniversary celebration kickoff. Joan Myers Brown, the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of the company, stops by with two dancers, Rosita Adamo and Victor Lewis Jr., who perform for us.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.