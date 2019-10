Enjoy great Italian eats, games and live music at the St. Nick’s Italian Festival on October 6th!

Presented annually since 1987, St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish has been dedicated to keeping alive the spirit and faith of the early Italian immigrants. The festival features a religious procession, free music, Italian delicacies, games for the kids, raffles and more.

