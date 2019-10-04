Polish American Festival Happening October 5th

Posted 10:14 AM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15AM, October 4, 2019

Celebrate Polish heritage at the Polish American Festival on October 5th!

Happening in Bridesburg, the festival kicks off at 3 PM. You can enjoy Polish food, Polish folk music, and much more all day long until 10 PM.  The festival features eight of the best local polish food vendors and 70 small businesses.  Along with great vendors, there's a ton of activities for the entire family.

Some of these vendors include Donna's Bar, Polish American Social Services/Museum, DCE Designs and Stateside Vodka.

For more information on the festival, visit the Facebook event here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.