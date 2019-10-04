Celebrate Polish heritage at the Polish American Festival on October 5th!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happening in Bridesburg, the festival kicks off at 3 PM. You can enjoy Polish food, Polish folk music, and much more all day long until 10 PM. The festival features eight of the best local polish food vendors and 70 small businesses. Along with great vendors, there's a ton of activities for the entire family.

Some of these vendors include Donna's Bar, Polish American Social Services/Museum, DCE Designs and Stateside Vodka.

For more information on the festival, visit the Facebook event here.