Make Your Own Pumpkin Spice Latte Without Artificial Flavors

Ditch the artificial flavors, cut the calories and save some money by making your very own pumpkin spice latte! Registered Dietitian Caroline Eisenberg shared her recipe for an all-natural PSL.

Start with unsweetened vanilla almond milk mixed with real pumpkin on the stove over medium/ low heat. Pour the mixture into a small mixing bowl and add 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, 1/2 teaspoon of pure vanilla and then two teaspoons of good quality maple syrup.

Use a hand frother to mix the ingredients together and finally pour over black coffee.

Caroline's latte has 110 calories, 2 grams of fat, 5 grams of carbs, 2 grams of sugar and 2 grams a protein versus a coffee shop's latte's 380 calories, 14 grams of fat, 52 grams of carbs, 50 grams of sugar, and 14 grams of protein.

