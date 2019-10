Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A salon in Old City is offering a new look to dedicated Eagles fans.

Moxie Blue Salon has an amazing colorist who created something really special for football season, vintage Eagles green and true Eagles green hair extensions.

The green extensions last for about eight weeks so you can rock them at tailgates throughout the season.

Check out the video above to see how they look in PHL17's Kelsey Fabian's hair!