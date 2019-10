× Fall Fest Returns To Morgan’s Pier

Fall Fest is in full swing at Morgan’s Pier in Old City.

Guests will get to enjoy fall-inspired meals, drinks and all sorts of activities for families.

We sent our Khiree Stewart to check out everything that guests will experience.

The event runs through October 26th.

Click here for more information on the event.