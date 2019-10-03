Oh My Gourd! Pumpkin Decorating with Eddie Ross

Say goodbye to the traditional pumpkin carving kits and hello to upholstery tacks, studs and nail heads! Co-founder and Chief Content Creator of Maximalist Studios Eddie Ross has a creative, mess-free way to deck out your pumpkins.

Located in Norristown, Maximalist Studios is a creative space for photography, workshops, creative learning and events.

"Everything from a baby shower to a birthday party to weddings to photography for local businesses. We have a 3,000 square foot prop house full of antiques and product that you can pull from to create your images and partyscapes," said Eddie.

If you're someone who is lost when it comes to decorating, Eddie hosts different classes throughout the year called "Style School." The public and private classes offer hands- on experience.

The fall session kicks off on Saturday, October 5th with the "Oh My Gourd" class. Instead of carving a pumpkin, Eddie will teach you how to use upholstery tacks, studs and nail heads to decorate real and fake pumpkins.

"Faux pumpkins last year to year when you're going to do a more ornate pattern or design."

Other classes include "Puff the Magic Pastry" to learn how to give store bought pastries a fancy lift and "All Wrapped Up" to learn the tricks and techniques of gift wrapping.

For more information on Eddie and Fall Style School, click here.