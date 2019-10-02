PHL17 Reveals Outdoor Patio with a Pizza Party by the Vesper Brothers

The long-awaited PHL17 outdoor patio is finally complete! We tested out the pristine grill by making pizza with the Vesper Brothers. Check out our pizza party below.

PHL17 welcomed back Bill and John Vesper to show how it's done.

"The cool thing about making pizza on the grill is that it acts kind of like a brick oven. You get that charred flavor from the flame instead of baking it in an oven in the house," said Bill Vesper.

The key to making pizza on the grill is to let the dough sit directly on the grill without touching it. Depending on the temperature of your grill, the cooking may be fast or slow. Once the dough is fully cooked, it will pull off of the grates naturally.

The Vesper Brothers brought a variety of yummy toppings from pepperoni and pesto to fig jam, caramelized onions and goat cheese.

For more information on the Vesper Brothers and to check out their variety of sauces, click here.

A special thank you to Hallmark Remodelers for our beautiful outdoor set!