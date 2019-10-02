Halloween Pop-Up to Open in Center City

Philadelphia's pop-up Christmas bar, Tinsel has taken a dark turn.  For the month of October, the bar has been transformed into Nightmare Before Tinsel a halloween pop-up bar.

Upon entering prepared to be spooked, as the decor is inspired by what gives people nightmares. Not only will the walls give you a creepy, crawly feel, but so will the cocktails. Try the Candy Corn, Vampire's Kiss, Caramel Apple, Undertaker and more.

Nightmare Before Tinsel's  doors will open at 4 pm on Thursday, October 4.

Owner, Teddy Sourias says the bar will close the day after Halloween and they will have 15 days to transform it back into a  winter wonderland.

 

 

 

