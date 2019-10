Although we’re talking record-breaking heat, chili season is right around the corner. With cooler temperatures expected to roll in the first weekend of October, it may be the perfect time to break out the slow cooker and set up your own chili bar.

Lifestyle Expert Tameika McPhaul discussed her favorite chili recipe and the best places to find fall decor.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information, visit Tameika's website here.