The historic Moshulu restaurant near Penns Landing just completed a renovation of its interior dining room.

The renovations include a new large lobby with a bar, a variety of new tables and chairs, mermaid-inspired wallcoverings and more.

Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out and taste some of the food there.

