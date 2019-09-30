Fall Entertaining with Nicolette Brycki

Fall is officially here which means it’s time to find your new favorite beverages to entertain guests, take a crack at some new fall recipes and replace the dusty fall décor with the seasons best items. Lifestyle expert, Nicolette Brycki, joined us today to talk about her favorite products to make you the host-with-the-most this fall.

Rodenbach Classic

Sour beer is the hottest and fastest-growing category in craft beer, and what we have for you today is the sour beer that started it all. Rodenbach Classic is the original sour beer and comes from one of the world’s most awarded and admired breweries. This is an authentic Belgian beer, dating back nearly 200 years. Because sour beer tends to have higher levels of acidity compared to “regular” beers Rodenbach Classic is incredibly refreshing and thirst-quenchingly delicious. Rodenbach is famous for aging their beers in giant standing oak casks. This aging process - dating back to the middle ages gives Rodenbach its unique taste. It’s a perfect match with a variety of foods, including meats (e.g at your tailgating party or among friends). Available at fine wine and beer stores, Wegman’s, Total Wine & More.

Line39

Line 39 is a premium California wine brand. They produce high quality and classic varietal wines including Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Their fruit-driven Pinot Noir, rich Cabernet Sauvignon, and crisp Sauvignon Blanc are the perfect wines to pair with a cozy fall night. They also have a brand new augmented reality app that enhances the wine drinking experience through a road trip adventure and can be found on the App Store and Google Play. Line 39 wines are available at line39wines.com, in grocery stores, and at bottle shops.

Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee makes a variety of versatile and all-purpose pantry staple sauces that are perfect for adding a kick of flavor to your favorite fall dishes. My favorite this fall is Lee Kum Kee Hoisin Sauce. Lee Kum Kee Hoisin Sauce is a great AND EASY way to add delicious flavor to just about anything from Hoisin Baked Ham or Hoisin Glazed Turkey and more. You can find recipe inspiration on their website at USA.LKK.com and find Lee Kum Kee sauces in the Asian Food Isle of your local grocery store.

Villeroy & Boch

The NEW Manufacture collection is perfect for the traditional and classic homeowner, looking to bring a contemporary twist to the table. Inspired by slate rock layers created millions of years ago, Villeroy & Boch has recreated the realistic slate surface of in a colored-through, slightly glazed premium porcelain tableware collection that has an authentic feel. In addition to the typical deep slate grey, the collection is available in the Manufacture Rock Blanc and glow range. All of these lines have the practical advantages of ceramic and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Visit http://www.villeroy-boch.com.

Burlington

Burlington offers all of the fall essentials for up to 60% off other retailers prices everyday. Now through December 2nd donate $1 or more at checkout to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to help those affected by blood cancers. Burlington is opening a brand new store in Philadelphia this fall at Red Lion plaza. Visit Burlington.com to find a store near you.