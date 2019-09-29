WWII Aircrafts at the AC Airshow

Jim Record is Pilot #7 for the GEICO Skytypers Air Team. He and the other pilots on his team fly six WWII SNJs, the Navy’s equivalent of the Texas T-6, for the AC Airshow and air shows around the country.

The GEICO Skytypers’ low-level precision-flying demonstration was designed by team members who served in the United States military – and Jim himself has military experience. He was a Navy Carrier Pilot from 1970-1976 and an instructor, teaching landings, gunnery, formation, and more.

To learn more about Jim and the GEICO Skytypers Air Team, check out GeicoSkytypers.com.