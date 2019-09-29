WWII Aircrafts at the AC Airshow

Posted 4:30 PM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, September 29, 2019

Jim Record is Pilot #7 for the GEICO Skytypers Air Team. He and the other pilots on his team fly six WWII SNJs, the Navy’s equivalent of the Texas T-6, for the AC Airshow and air shows around the country.

The GEICO Skytypers’ low-level precision-flying demonstration was designed by team members who served in the United States military – and Jim himself has military experience. He was a Navy Carrier Pilot from 1970-1976 and an instructor, teaching landings, gunnery, formation, and more.

To learn more about Jim and the GEICO Skytypers Air Team, check out GeicoSkytypers.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.