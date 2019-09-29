Weekend Philler Episode 401

Posted 4:30 PM, September 29, 2019, by

It's our favorite part of the week where we tell you what's on this weekend's episode of Weekend Philler! This weekend is out SEASON 4 PREMIERE!!! We've got Founding FootstepsAtlantic City Airshow "A Salute to Those That Serve"Pet Friendly Dog Bakery, the Apollo Exhibit at New Jersey State MuseumCol. Chris Hadfield on how he became an astronaut, and City Tavern Restaurant!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

