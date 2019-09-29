“Many Inspired Steps” at the NJ State Museum

Posted 5:00 PM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:01PM, September 29, 2019

This exhibit at the New Jersey State Museum puts a local spin on celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

“Many Inspired Steps” is a walk through exhibit with interesting artifacts related to the space mission. You can see moon rocks, a New Jersey flag that flew with the space crew, a space suit made by an NJ company, ceramic souvenirs, and an astronaut glove mold made for Walter Schirra, who was born in Hackensack, NJ.

To plan your trip to the museum to see the exhibit, planetarium, and more – check out their website.

