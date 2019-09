× Gesu School Hosts Rooftop Beer Garden Fundraiser

The Gesu School in North Philadelphia hosted a rooftop beer garden fundraiser on Friday, September 27th.

Guests will get to enjoy views of the Philadelphia skyline, outdoor games, delicious food and more. Attendees are welcome to enjoy beer, wine, and appetizers while supporting Gesu’s 450 children in grades pre-K through 8.

Click here for more information on the event and the Gesu School.