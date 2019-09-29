Chris Hadfield on Becoming an Astronaut

Posted 6:30 PM, September 29, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you want to be an astronaut when you grow up, then Chris Hadfield has some advice for you. In this edition of Weekend Philler Extra, Chris talks about the difference between overcoming fear and overcoming danger. We also get his perspective on perseverance in difficult times and pointers for bettering yourself while working towards whatever your goals may be. Chris Hadfield’s story is both impressive and inspiring, so check it out below to get your motivation kick.

Read Chris’ book: An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth

Watch Chris’ Show: Rare Earth

Take Chris’ MasterClass: Chris Hadfield Teaches Space Exploration

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.