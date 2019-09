Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DaddyPops in Hatboro, New Jersey is the epitome of nostalgia. Whether it’s the vintage record playing jukebox or the antique cash register, yester year surrounds you when you stop in for a bite to eat. Ken Smith has owned the diner since 1987 and the atmosphere is an ode to the past and his customers.

“Primarily we`re a hometown diner,” added Smith. “We have our steady customers seven days a week.”

DaddyPops was also featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives series in 2007.