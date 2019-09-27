Mighty Writers to host 2nd Annual “MightyFest” This Saturday

Posted 10:37 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36AM, September 27, 2019

More than 3,000 students across Philadelphia will come together to share their love of literature this weekend.

"Mighty Fest" is part of a four-day celebration that features comic books, an anti-violence program, carnival and gospel breakfast.

65 literacy and writing tables and booths will be available for students to get engaged with new and creative writing activities.

It will be held at Aviator Park on the Ben Franklin Parkway on September 28 from 10 AM until 4 PM.

All students ages 2 through 17 are invited to participate! The entire event is free to attend.

For more on Mighty Writers and the event, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.