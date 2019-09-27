Mighty Writers to host 2nd Annual “MightyFest” This Saturday

More than 3,000 students across Philadelphia will come together to share their love of literature this weekend.

"Mighty Fest" is part of a four-day celebration that features comic books, an anti-violence program, carnival and gospel breakfast.

65 literacy and writing tables and booths will be available for students to get engaged with new and creative writing activities.

It will be held at Aviator Park on the Ben Franklin Parkway on September 28 from 10 AM until 4 PM.

All students ages 2 through 17 are invited to participate! The entire event is free to attend.

