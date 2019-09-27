Fright Factory Transforms PHL17 Morning Anchors

Posted 11:05 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, September 27, 2019

It’s a spooky morning at PHL17! For many people, Halloween is a time to search for a good scare. One of the scariest attractions in America opens September 27th in South Philadelphia.

Fright Factory is a high-scare, adult-themed haunted warehouse located at 2200 S. Swanson St in Philadelphia.

The 120-year-old warehouse has been the frightening setting for the nightmarish tour for almost two decades. Joe Christy, manager of Fright Factory, says more than 500 people brave the haunted warehouse a night. Opening night should be busy with a special deal, the entrance fee is $20 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

