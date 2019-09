Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each year Chestnut Hill welcomes autumn with the Fall for the Arts Festival and this year is no different!

Enjoy a day of art, music, culinary delights and boutique shopping along Germantown Avenue on Sunday, September 29 from 11am to 5 pm.

Chestnut Hill will serve as a backdrop for more than 150 talented artists.You'll find oils, watercolors, etchings, photography, sculpture, pottery, wood crafts, jewelry and more.

