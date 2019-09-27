Ed Eisen Releases New Memoir ‘Front Row Seat’

Ed Eisen knew from a young age he wanted to follow the big story. What began as fascination with Super Man as a kid, turned into a lifelong career in journalism.

Along the way, Eisen interviewed the likes of Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Teresa and he highlights some of these sit-downs in his memoir ‘Front Row Seat’. The book details Eisen’s career as a DJ, a newspaper reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and even a public relations specialist.

Check your local bookstore or visit Amazon for Eisen's book.