Adopt a Pet: Juju

Posted 5:10 AM, September 27, 2019, by

Meet Juju! This friendly guy is believed to be a 10-year-old Miniature Pinscher.

Juju was found wandering along the Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia and eventually picked up by animal control  as a stray.

He is currently being fostered by City of Elderly Love and his foster mom has only great things to say about him.  She describes him has a very social dog, who will soak up any attention he can get. Juju is also a cuddle bug, his favorite place to be is a lap!

If you are looking for a dog to add to your family he is the perfect guy for the job, as he gets along with kids and other animals.

Click here to learn more about, Juju!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.