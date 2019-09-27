Adopt a Pet: Juju

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Juju! This friendly guy is believed to be a 10-year-old Miniature Pinscher.

Juju was found wandering along the Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia and eventually picked up by animal control as a stray.

He is currently being fostered by City of Elderly Love and his foster mom has only great things to say about him. She describes him has a very social dog, who will soak up any attention he can get. Juju is also a cuddle bug, his favorite place to be is a lap!

If you are looking for a dog to add to your family he is the perfect guy for the job, as he gets along with kids and other animals.

Click here to learn more about, Juju!