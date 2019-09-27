Ardmore Oktoberfest Is Back and Bigger Than Ever!

Posted 3:48 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:55AM, September 27, 2019

The Main Line’s largest Oktoberfest is back and  bigger than ever!

Downtown Ardmore will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland complete with German fare, robust brews, live entertainment and dancing. Kids can also get in on the Oktoberfest fun with pumpkin decorating, crafts, face painting and other outdoor activities

Ardmore Oktobefest will return on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 2:00pm to 8:00pm. The celebration does have a new location this year, Shauffele Plaza at 99 Cricket Terrace

Admission is free, beer and food is pay as you go.  Ardmore Oktoberfest VIP Experience is also back it allow with exclusive offerings of food, beer and access to express beer lines.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.