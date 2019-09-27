Ardmore Oktoberfest Is Back and Bigger Than Ever!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Main Line’s largest Oktoberfest is back and bigger than ever!

Downtown Ardmore will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland complete with German fare, robust brews, live entertainment and dancing. Kids can also get in on the Oktoberfest fun with pumpkin decorating, crafts, face painting and other outdoor activities

Ardmore Oktobefest will return on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 2:00pm to 8:00pm. The celebration does have a new location this year, Shauffele Plaza at 99 Cricket Terrace

Admission is free, beer and food is pay as you go. Ardmore Oktoberfest VIP Experience is also back it allow with exclusive offerings of food, beer and access to express beer lines.

