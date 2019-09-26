× PHL17 In The Classroom: Students Surprise Two Teachers at Westbrook Park Elementary School

PHL17 is starting a new series called “In The Classroom. The series will spotlight teachers, students, and faculty at local schools that have done something special to impact lives in their communities.

This week, we sent our Khiree Stewart to Westbrook Park Elementary School in the Upper Darby School District. The staff there nominated Jason Gonzalez and Mike Walker.

Gonzalez and Walker work are teachers in the school’s Autistic Support Program. Their principal said that Gonzalez and Walker are tremendous teachers that have helped create an amazing level of inclusion.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, faculty member or student, please send an email to kstewart@phl17.com