PHL17 In The Classroom: Students Surprise Two Teachers at Westbrook Park Elementary School

Posted 10:56 AM, September 26, 2019, by

PHL17 is starting a new series called “In The Classroom. The series will spotlight teachers, students, and faculty at local schools that have done something special to impact lives in their communities.

This week, we sent our Khiree Stewart to Westbrook Park Elementary School in the Upper Darby School District. The staff there nominated Jason Gonzalez and Mike Walker.

Gonzalez and Walker work are teachers in the school’s Autistic Support Program. Their principal said that Gonzalez and Walker are tremendous teachers that have helped create an amazing level of inclusion.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, faculty member or student, please send an email to kstewart@phl17.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.