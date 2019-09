The month-long effort behind suicide prevention got underway on September 1st. The mission is to reduce the amount of deaths from suicide through education and resources.

The Executive Director of the Samost Jewish Family and Children’s Service of South Jersey Marla Myers and the Director of Clinical Services Carlos Bermeo talked about the warning signs of suicide.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you or a loved one is having suicidal thoughts, call

For more information, click here.