Philly Music Fest Kicks Off September 25th

Posted 10:21 AM, September 25, 2019, by

Philadelphia’s only music festival to feature exclusively local bands is returning for its third year September 25th through the 28th at three venues across the city.

The Ali Awan band stopped by to give us a taste of what to expect these next couple of days!

Venues including World Cafe Live, MilkBoy and Johnny Brenda's welcome some of Philly's finest musicians at an affordable ticket price.  In addition to local music, the fest also features Philly beer and eats from area chefs.

For more information, click here.

