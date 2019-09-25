Mutter Museum to Remember Historic 1918 Influenza Pandemic

Posted 10:38 AM, September 25, 2019, by

A century ago, a worldwide health disaster hit Philadelphia and that disaster is now being remembered at the Mutter Museum.

The influenza pandemic of 1918-19. killed millions of people all over the world. It left nearly 20,000 dead in Philadelphia, the highest death toll in America.

The Mutter Museum's newest exhibit Spit Spreads Death, opening October 17, will look at how neighborhoods in Philadelphia were impacted.

A parade of lights and sounds will also come to the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday, September 28, to commemorate the devastating flu epidemic, remember those who died, and honor those who keep us safe today.

Spit Spreads Death the Parade will start at Marconi Plaza at 5 pm and travel down Broad Street to City Hall.

If you would like to learn more about how you can participate in this one of a kind parade, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.