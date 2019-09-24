African Inspired Brand to Debut New Collection at Philly Fashion Week

Posted 10:16 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, September 24, 2019

For the first time the Philly based and ready-to-wear African print fashion brand, D'IYANU will hit the runway during Philly Fashion Week.

D'IYANU founder and CEO, Addie Elabor uses the brand to honor different cultures and showcase bold, vibrant colors that are much more than your average everyday look.

The brand launched back in 2014 and has been able to grow a global audience ever since. The headquarters and showroom located in Norristown, Pennsylvania ships products all over the world.

To learn more about D'IYANU or to shop click here!

 

