Secrets to Skincare Success This Fall

It may not feel like it outside, but it’s the first day of fall! As the temperatures start to change, it’s important to remember skincare. Lifestyle and Beauty Expert Nicolette Brycki has some tips and tricks.

The four best tips to remember with skincare are using the right cleanser, gentle exfoliation, moisturizing and applying sunscreen year round. More information on the skincare products Nicolette brought can be found below.

Mahina Beaute "Turn on the Light" Face Serum

This is a lightweight Vitamin C serum that does it all! It hydrates, brightens and protects all skin types and great for those teens seeking an all natural approach to skincare.

Where to Buy: www.mahinabeaute.com

Price: $47.00

CocoKitty Skin Purrfect CBD Face Oil

CocoKitty’s CBD Face Oil is a lightweight beauty oil packed with good-for-your-skin-oils like Jojoba, Rosehip, and Olive Oils, including CBD which from certain studies has been proven to be an effective acne treatment, helping calm troubled skin.

Where to Buy: www.cocokitty.com, Downerss Boutique in Fishtown @downerss, and coming soon online at Free People

Price: $42 for a one ounce size, $64 for a two ounce size

Laser Genesis Facial and Elta MD Line

The Elta MD line is an aftercare line designed to protect the results from the Laser Genesis Facial both offered at Lumen Laser Center in Bryn Mawr.

The Laser Genesis facial is a no-downtime, year-round aesthetic treatment that helps polish, perfect, and revitalize superficial skin concerns. It targets acne scars, larger pores and uneven skintone – all issues our teens face, and it also stimulates collagen production aiding in anti-aging.

Where to Buy: www.lumenlasercenter.com

Price: Laser Genesis Facial: $180. Elta MD Line – Varies $11 - $30

Neutrogena Face Masks

These are affordable, portable face masks designed to target different skin concerns. Brightening, hydrating, and also available for acne-prone skin.

Where to Buy: Target, Ulta

Price: Around $3.00