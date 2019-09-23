“Made-to-Measure” Philly Fashion Week Line

Victoria Wright joined us to kick of Philly Fashion Week with her “Made-to-Measure” Line that will be featured during the event.

The local designer returns to the Runway to showcase her new collection with a fashion show and pop-up shop. Her fashion show is happening September 28th at the new Fashion District Building in Philadelphia, following the show there will be a pop-up shop.

Tickets for the show are available for purchase here- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/victoria-wright-fw19-fashion-show-and-pop-up-shop-tickets-65818782751

Limited VIP tickets are available for $40 per person and general admission tickets are available for $20 per person.