IN FOCUS: Praise is the Cure, Pediatric Cancer Awareness, Learn and Play Center, and Suicide Prevention

Kerri Conner Matchett, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor, and her mother Anita Conner, who is a 21-year breast cancer survivor, are co-founders of Praise is The Cure.

They will be visiting dozens of churches and locations where their programs will focus on raising awareness about the disease for their Praise Is The Cure Annual Week of Hope, Health and Healing to educate black women and their families about breast cancer September 29th through October 6th in Philadelphia. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is in October.

Then, we turn to pediatric cancer for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The goal is to increase awareness and raise funds for those affected by childhood cancer. DJ Carlino who is a pediatric cancer survivor now working with the American Cancer Society joins us to tell his personal story. And, Dr. Arnold Baskies is with us. He and his family know about the journey of pediatric cancer first hand. Last year, they lost their 2-year old granddaughter, Maddie Kramer to cancer. Dr. Baskies is the past chair of the American Cancer Society National Board.

Next, it’s all about having fun and learning a lot along the way. Amy Hever, the executive director of social responsibility for the Philadelphia 76ers joins us to talk about the Sixers opening the new learn and play center in the Jackie Robinson Community Center in Camden along with Camden City officials. The organizations supported the center by purchasing and installing computers, work stations and finishing the basketball court and painting walls.

In our final segment of today’s show we have important information on suicide prevention. Two guests join us – Tricia Baker, co-founder of Attitudes In Reverse and Shauna Moses, New Jersey Mental Health and Addiction Agencies (NJAMHAA) Vice President of Public Affairs & Member Services. Tricia tells us about losing her son Kenny to suicide which led her to form her organization and speaks about warning signs and how people can get help with mental health, depression and anxiety.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday morning at 6:30 and Sunday afternoon at 1 on PHL17.