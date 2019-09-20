Premiere Lacrosse League’s Championship Game at Talen Energy Stadium

The Premiere Lacrosse League’s “Battle For The Crown” is going down this Saturday, September 22nd at Talen Energy Stadium!

Professional lacrosse players Matt Rambo and Kyle Harrison broke down the inaugural season and what lacrosse fans can look forward to at the championship game.

The Premiere Lacrosse League is a brand new league that gives fans an up close look at lacrosse.

"This is the most competitive environment that professional lacrosse has seen on the outdoor level and we're trying to give fans a different, unique look at it," said Kyle Harrison.

Prior to Saturday's game, the PLL awarded some of its outstanding players. Matt Rambo received the Jim Brown MVP and Attackman of the Year Awards.

"I look at it more as a team award. Without my teammates, I can't be put in these positions where I am on the field so I got to give the credit to them," said Matt.

Kyle Harrison did not go home empty-handed either. He received the Leadership Award.

"As one of the older guys in the league and a guy that's played for awhile, it's an honor to get the award."

The championship game is happening this Saturday, September 22nd at Talen Energy Stadium. The "Battle for the Crown" pins the Whipsnakes against the Redwoods. Matt Rambo plays for the Whipsnakes and said he is especially excited for the game because he is from Philadelphia.

"I have a lot of family and friends coming so I'm excited for the game, but I'm sure I'll be a little bit nervous when the time gets closer."

Kyle will compete with the Redwoods and won a National Championship in Philadelphia back in 2005. He's hoping to do that again this weekend.

For more information on the game and to purchase tickets, click here.