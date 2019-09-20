Cheyney Annual Family Day

Posted 11:34 AM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33AM, September 20, 2019

Cheyney University's Annual Family Day to Feature Entrepreneurial Panel with Rap Snacks Founder James Lindsay, Rap Mogul Master P, and Founder of Women in Media Global.  Danielle Jeter, Founder of Women in Media and Wise Intelligent, President of Rap Snacks talked the importance of empowerment and supporting historically black colleges and universities.

The event is Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10AM to 4PM.  The day includes a variety of family activities including a Kids Zone.  Donations will be collected for the Student Pantry.

For more information- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cheyney-university-3rd-annual-family-day-tickets-64639145424?aff=ebdiglgoogleseo

To donate-  http://therapsnacksfoundation.org/donate

 

 

 

