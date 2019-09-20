Adulting Podcast With Saxbys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first 'Adulting 101' event at Saxbys HQ (2300 Chestnut St.) on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. The first of seven events, this inaugural event will tackle the basics of financial fitness with a budgeting workshop and a banking workshop, while also providing drinks & light bites from local Philly suppliers. Seven events will be specifically curated to tackle a common area of confusion or stress among young adults; the aim being to demystify what it means to succeed today.

To listen to the podcast- https://www.waitamianadultnow.com