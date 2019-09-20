Adulting Podcast With Saxbys

Posted 11:40 AM, September 20, 2019, by

 

The first 'Adulting 101' event at Saxbys HQ (2300 Chestnut St.) on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. The first of seven events, this inaugural event will tackle the basics of financial fitness with a budgeting workshop and a banking workshop, while also providing drinks & light bites from local Philly suppliers. Seven events will be specifically curated to tackle a common area of confusion or stress among young adults; the aim being to demystify what it means to succeed today.

To listen to the podcast- https://www.waitamianadultnow.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.