Penn’s 8th Annual 5K for the IOA Happening September 22nd

Posted 10:35 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34AM, September 19, 2019

Help the University of Pennsylvania raise research dollars for Alzheimer’s and other aging-related diseases this Sunday, September 22nd!

Chief Medical Officer of Penn Medicine Doctor P.J. Brennan said he started the race because of his own personal experience.

"My family's experience with my father's death from Alzheimer's and the complications of Alzheimer's and following that I wanted to try to do something to help. The funds that we raise through the 5K for the IOA all go into novel research ideas."

Dr. Brennan continued by saying families impacted by Alzheimer's struggle for answers and support.

Online signups for the race are open until midnight September 20th. Click here to register. Walkers are also welcome on Sunday.

