Orthodontist Kellyn Hodges Discusses Adult Braces

Dr. Kellyn Hodges who is a national board certified Orthodontist joins us to discuss the rising trend of adults getting braces on their teeth.

She also reveals shocking trends about adults and their trips to the dentist office. Additionally, Dr. Hodges shares with us the health and physical benefits associated with enhancing your smile.

There is no cut off age to get braces and baby boomers are leading this trend. The only difference is compliance with 18-28 months being the typical treatment time. The costs range from $3,000 to $6,000, but her practices offer payment plans to patients. For more information on dental services visit https://www.hodgesortho.com