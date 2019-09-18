National Cheeseburger Day With Outlaw’s Burger Barn and Creamery

Outlaw’s Burger Barn and Creamery joined us to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!

Outlaw's Burger Barn & Creamery claimed PHL17's Top Spots Title "Best Burger" and Owner Ryan Briggs proved it in our kitchen.

"It's a great feeling. Anytime we can get the customers involved is great. I think it's great for the community to get out and support the people in their community," said Ryan.

He cooked up "the General," "the Daddy" and the "Smokehouse." You can only find the General in Vineland, New Jersey.

"It's a patelio burger. We make a cheese-stuffed patelio bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, house pickled jalapeno and a tangy steakhouse mayo."

The Daddy burger features a bacon-crusted patty with gorgonzola cheese, while the Smokehouse burger has house pickled jalapeno white cheddar with crispy, beer-battered onion rings.

Visit the restaurant in Vineland at 1370 S Main Road or give them a call at (856) 691-5438. View its entire menu here.