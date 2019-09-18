iRun4Life Encourages Kids to Be Fit and Confident

Posted 10:56 AM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, September 18, 2019

IRun4Life is all about encouraging fitness through running programs for elementary school boys and girls in the Delaware Valley.

Childhood obesity is such a big problem these days. The program is meant to help kids stay in shape, and therefore improve their confidence and self-esteem.

Many of the students who participate in the program move on to play other sports, keep healthy, and even focus better in classes.

The program also gives back to the community. So far, it has already raised more than $21,000 to donate new exercise equipment to schools in need.

For more information on the program and to get your child involved, visit iRun4Life.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.