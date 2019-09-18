iRun4Life Encourages Kids to Be Fit and Confident

IRun4Life is all about encouraging fitness through running programs for elementary school boys and girls in the Delaware Valley.

Childhood obesity is such a big problem these days. The program is meant to help kids stay in shape, and therefore improve their confidence and self-esteem.

Many of the students who participate in the program move on to play other sports, keep healthy, and even focus better in classes.

The program also gives back to the community. So far, it has already raised more than $21,000 to donate new exercise equipment to schools in need.

For more information on the program and to get your child involved, visit iRun4Life.com.