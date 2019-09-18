Free Museum Day Celebration at Penn Museum

Posted 10:32 AM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00AM, September 18, 2019

The Penn Museum is amongst 100 cultural attractions across the tri-state region that will offer free admission, Saturday, September 21, 2019, as part of the annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day.

Across Pennsylvania, there are 65 museums participating in this offer.  The museum will also offer a variety of activities this Saturday with no additional costs.

One ticket per email address provides free general admission for two people.  To download your tickets for the day visit-https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday

