Kyle Bryant Talks RideATAXIA for the Friedrich’s Ataxia Research Alliance

We all have our challenges in life that we have to overcome. Founder of “Ride Ataxia,” Kyle Bryant took a grave diagnosis and used that as a catalyst to inspire others.

Kyle joined PHL17 to talk about an upcoming Ride Ataxia event in October and his newly-released memoir “Shifting into High Gear.”

The Ataxian tells Kyle's story of living with the fatal, progressive neuro-muscular disorder Friedreich's Ataxia and how he turned his diagnosis into a life-affirming mission to reframe how we see ourselves when faced with overwhelming challenges.

For more information on the Ride Ataxi event, click here.