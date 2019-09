× Center City Restaurant Offer Deals For Restaurant Week

Center City District Restaurant Week is in full swing.

Restaurants across Center City are offering dinners for only $35 per person. Some will also offer a three-course lunch for $20.

Our Khiree Stewart visited a few of the participating restaurants.

Center City District Restaurant Week runs through September 27th. Click here to learn more about it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

