KENNETT SQUARE, PA — We love a heartwarming rescue story, especially when it involves the adorable cats and kittens at Treetops Kitty Café! It’s a place where you can relax, drink coffee, hang out and play with adoptable cats who are waiting for their furrever homes. You can visit the café just to play, and you may just end up meeting your new furry best friend. In this edition of Weekend Philler’s Creature Feature, we got lots of playtime with all of the kittens.

Find out more information about Treetops Kitty Café at www.treetopskittycafe.com