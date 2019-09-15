Treetops Kitty Café

Posted 6:00 PM, September 15, 2019, by

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — We love a heartwarming rescue story, especially when it involves the adorable cats and kittens at Treetops Kitty Café! It’s a place where you can relax, drink coffee, hang out and play with adoptable cats who are waiting for their furrever homes. You can visit the café just to play, and you may just end up meeting your new furry best friend. In this edition of Weekend Philler’s Creature Feature, we got lots of playtime with all of the kittens.

 

Find out more information about Treetops Kitty Café at www.treetopskittycafe.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.