IN FOCUS: Eagles Autism Challenge, Hunger Action Month, Sickle Cell Awareness, and more

We start with the Philadelphia Eagles initiative on Autism and the organization’s new sensory room for fans living with autism.

It is presented by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. Experts say one in 59 children has autism. We hear the story of Jeff Slavich, a member of the Eagles Autism Challenge family along with his son Ian. Ryan Hammond, Eagles Autism Challenge spokesperson also joins us.

Next, we turn to taking action to end hunger – that’s the focus of The Food Bank of South Jersey. They are reaching out to people in the Delaware Valley to help them for Hunger Action Month. Joining us is Fred Wasiak, the nonprofit’s President and CEO. Food Bank volunteer Tina Ryan shares how she became a volunteer working in the community to promote healthy eating and wellness programs. In 2018, FBSJ provided over 10-million pounds of food to about two-hundred thousand South Jersey residents. Hunger Action month aims to inspire people to act and raise awareness about the 40-million Americans who are food insecure.

And, put your running shoes on. There’s an event helping to raise awareness about sickle cell anemia. The 22nd annual Walter E. Brandon, Sickle Cell 5-k Walk/Run is happening Saturday, September 28, 2019. Zemoria Brandon from the local chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Delaware Valley, Philadelphia Chapter shares how proceeds help those with sickle cell in our area. And, Terri Booker, Esq. and advocate who is living with sickle cell shares her story about living with the disease and why this event is important to her.

We round out today’s In Focus with a story from PHL17’s Demetria Green, where a business woman in Philadelphia, trying to save jobs and stop companies from moving overseas, purchases a hat company, keeping a number of its original workers employed.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday morning at 6:30 and Sunday afternoon at 1 on PHL17.