Green Wings & 2 Foot Roast Pork Sandwiches Only at Craft Hall

Posted 10:27 AM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26AM, September 13, 2019

Nothing screams the Philadelphia Eagles like green wings! A new space along Delaware Avenue has a mouthwatering game day lineup.

Craft Hall is a new 35,000 square foot space in Northern Liberties. In honor of its first Eagles season, Craft Hall is offering a number of special menu items.

"We have our two foot roast pork sandwich, which is thinly sliced pork shoulder, provolone cheese, seasonal greens on a two foot roll. Go big or go home," said Jessica Jenkins.

Another unique menu item is the green wings. The spicy wings are flavored with cayenne green pepper, scallions and cilantro. Some of the deals include $10 Mainstay Beer Pitchers and pretzel bites with cheese.

Enjoy the food and drinks while watching the game on flat-screen TVs and projection walls. If you want to bring the entire family, the building also houses an indoor playground for kids and games like Skee-Ball.

For more information on Craft Hall, click here.

