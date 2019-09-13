There are so many amazing things that students from Philadelphia Performing Arts, one of the String Theory Schools, do – including competing in the Gelato Festival of America! This past weekend was the competition in Washington, DC. and the school’s gelato was one of 12 finalists in this regional competition. The school’s co-founder Jason Corosanite and his associate Eli Guttierez represented the school all weekend. They were the only school in the competition and, while they didn’t place as 1st, 2nd or 3rd, they won the POPULAR vote!!

Popular Jury: Sweet Potato Casserole, a decadent sweet potato gelato topped with a sweet nutty streusel and gooey toasted marshmallows, by Jason Corosanite of Particle Food Lab & Café Vine in Philadelphia, PA. The Popular Jury prize is awarded to the flavor that was preferred by the general admission guests (not counting the professional judging panel).

Here is the recipe-

1 1/4 cups sweet potato

2 sticks melted butter

2 1/2 cups brown sugar

5 1/2 cups milk

3/4 cup Skim milk powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Blend together and freeze in home ice cream maker.