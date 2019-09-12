Vesper Brothers Put an Italian Spin on Tailgate Eats

Sunday football is back and game day eats are serious business! The Vesper Brothers had the PHL17 kitchen smelling delicious with their unique tailgate mashup: fennel meatball sandwiches.
The Vesper family has been in the food business for almost 40 years. Bill and John Vesper are known for their sauces which are 100% all-natural, no preservatives, no citric acid, no added sugar or sweeteners, vegan, gluten-free AND certified kosher!
Check out the full fennel meatballs recipe below!
1lb. Ground Pork
1lb. Ground Beef
1/2 cup Plain Bread Crumbs
4 Eggs
2 tbs. Grated Pecorino Romano
2 tbs. Ricotta Cheese
1 tbs. Fennel Seeds
1 tbs. Salt
1 tbs. Onion Powder
1 tbs. Garlic Powder
1 tbs. Dry Basil
1 tsp. Black Pepper
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl
- Mix thoroughly with your hands until completely incorporated
- Roll into golf ball size meatballs
- Cover the bottom of a large skillet with olive oil and canola oil
- Fry meatballs, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides
- Transfer meatballs to a saucepan and simmer in Vesper Bros. Food sauce!
