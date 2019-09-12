Philadelphia Restaurants Ready to Battle at Burger Brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 60 restaurants are firing up their grills for the 9th annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl.

The Sunday, September 15 event is the region’s largest food competition and you get to be one of the judges. For $45 you can eat all the burger samples you want and vote for your favorite one.

Proceeds from the burger battle will help the local community. The Burger Brawl team partnered with The Fund for the Philadelphia School District, the organization helps to build literacy-based programs that the schools need.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video