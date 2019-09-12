Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour Comes to Philadelphia

The Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour features some of the best bourbons around and they’re headed to Philly this weekend!

Did you know the boxcar was one of the first ways bourbon was transported throughout America? This is your chance to try one-of-a-kind distinct bourbons.

National Bourbon Ambassador Heuisler gave PHL17 a taste of a classic Old Fashion. This is one of the many cocktails to try this Saturday & Sunday!

The event is "invite only" meaning you don’t need a literal ticket. You DO need to RSVP by clicking on the "Reserve Your Spot Now" button on their website. Tickets are free and you must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Click here to RSVP and enjoy!