Beyonce Birthday Cakes Are Made By A Fishtown Bakery

Beyonce celebrated her 38th birthday at the Made In America festival.

In a video posted online, she is presented with a cake that reads, “Happy Birthday B.”

The cake was made at Cake Life Bake Shop in Fishtown. The owner says that Beyonce’s team has ordered cakes from their shop for her birthday in previous years.

Our Khiree Stewart spoke to the owner.

